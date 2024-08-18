Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 518.13% and a negative net margin of 513.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRNS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $69.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 501.8% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52,257 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

