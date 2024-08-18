Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

MRNS stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 518.13% and a negative net margin of 513.80%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 85,455 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after buying an additional 132,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

