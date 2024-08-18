Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 86 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $294,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,216. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.27.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $410.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

