Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,502,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,594 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,434 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $141,336,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 39.7% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 895,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,781,000 after purchasing an additional 254,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $466.72. 429,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $469.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.96.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.