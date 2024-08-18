Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.

KLA Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $16.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $819.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,722. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $806.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $734.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,769 shares of company stock valued at $21,324,890. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.