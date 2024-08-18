Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $149.60. 1,257,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,623. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

