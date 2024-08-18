Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $6.28 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 132.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,702 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,843,000 after buying an additional 703,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. 1,841,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,843. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

