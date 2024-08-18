Marshall Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,971,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,950 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,435,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,914,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,997,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter valued at about $10,985,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $84.54. 2,370,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,352. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $88.82.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

