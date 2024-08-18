Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.06. 3,707,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day moving average is $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $119.06.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

