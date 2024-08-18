Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,310 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.14. 1,083,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,815. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

