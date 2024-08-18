Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 235 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in McDonald’s by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,976 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $3.62 on Friday, reaching $278.49. 3,286,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,595. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.02. The company has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

