Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $101.87. 1,458,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,227. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $103.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

