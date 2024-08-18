Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,880,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in Amgen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.38 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.24. The company has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

