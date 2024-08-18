Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 30 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 3.3% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.36.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $764.86. 267,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,777. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $474.74 and a 1 year high of $773.95. The firm has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $729.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $680.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Shares of Cintas are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.09%.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

