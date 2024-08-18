MBL Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

MBL Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,088.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,186,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,417,000 after buying an additional 1,087,008 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 267.1% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 970,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,950,000 after purchasing an additional 705,997 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,624.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 516,233 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6,258.6% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 501,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 494,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 220.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 702,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,109 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

