MBL Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MBL Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.45. 19,872,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,647,650. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

