MBL Wealth LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

MBL Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth about $6,235,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 607.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 143,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 123,131 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,741,000 after buying an additional 351,687 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 246,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter.

BATS UAUG traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $34.16. 32,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $211.82 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

