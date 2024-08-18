MBL Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 20,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 600.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 19,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 239,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,877 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PDBC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,887. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

