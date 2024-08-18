MBL Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

MBL Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,736 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September makes up approximately 0.9% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 694,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 389,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,441.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 321,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 312,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 220,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829 shares. The stock has a market cap of $727.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

