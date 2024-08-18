MBL Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,614 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.45. 4,656,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,507. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $115.35. The company has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.