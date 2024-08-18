MBL Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,614 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0 %
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.79.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
