MBL Wealth LLC Purchases 11,635 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC owned 0.58% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 276.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 30,195 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 333.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 798,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 614,116 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at about $767,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

PJUL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.45. 63,236 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

