MBL Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. MBL Wealth LLC owned about 0.54% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $36,845,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 4,858.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 558,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 547,132 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,177,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 61,184 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.2 %

UMAR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. 10,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. The company has a market cap of $171.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

