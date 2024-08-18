MBL Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 3.0% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $26,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.71. 4,568,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $49.72.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.