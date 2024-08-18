MBL Wealth LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MBL Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,887,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 922,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,160,000 after buying an additional 408,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,494,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,165. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.03. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

