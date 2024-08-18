MBL Wealth LLC Sells 520 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MBL Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,424. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $85.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.