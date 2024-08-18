MBL Wealth LLC Sells 82 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MBL Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.15. 1,725,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,547. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

