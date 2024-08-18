MBL Wealth LLC Takes $235,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6,117.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.53. The stock had a trading volume of 415,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,407. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.79. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

