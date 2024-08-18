McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

CVX stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.27. 6,874,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,867,067. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day moving average of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.