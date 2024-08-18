Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.50

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.50 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.33). Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.34), with a volume of 49,264 shares.
Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26.
About Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L)
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
