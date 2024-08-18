Metahero (HERO) Price Up 4.6% This Week

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $19.77 million and approximately $557,423.89 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

