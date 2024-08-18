MetaMUI (MMUI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $933,774.93

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 3% higher against the dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $21.36 million and $933,774.93 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 984,596,928 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

MetaMUI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

