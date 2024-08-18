Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.26 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Methanex from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Methanex has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $56.43.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Methanex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 726,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,082,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 13.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 58,719 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

