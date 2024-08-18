Monero Market Cap Reaches $2.80 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Monero has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $151.70 or 0.00254540 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.80 billion and approximately $40.67 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,596.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.74 or 0.00570063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00112695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00031694 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00035496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00072044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00072534 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.