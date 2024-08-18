Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.
Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MGRM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.82. 62,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,295. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a market cap of $89.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.21. Monogram Orthopaedics has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.15.
Monogram Orthopaedics Company Profile
