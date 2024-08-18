Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.82. 62,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,295. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a market cap of $89.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.21. Monogram Orthopaedics has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

Get Monogram Orthopaedics alerts:

Monogram Orthopaedics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

Receive News & Ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.