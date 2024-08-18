Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.
Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Performance
Monogram Orthopaedics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.82. 62,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,295. Monogram Orthopaedics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.21.
Monogram Orthopaedics Company Profile
