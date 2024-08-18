Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Performance

Monogram Orthopaedics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.82. 62,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,295. Monogram Orthopaedics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.21.

Monogram Orthopaedics Company Profile

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

