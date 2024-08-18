Montchanin Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. 27,424,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,935,170. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,090 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Barclays lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.