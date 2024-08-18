Montchanin Asset Management LLC Has $934,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy Partners makes up about 0.9% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,624,000 after purchasing an additional 167,567 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,794,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 69,567 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CQP stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. 186,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,656. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.11. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 275.07% and a net margin of 33.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

