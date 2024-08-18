Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.60.

MEG stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mainsail Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

