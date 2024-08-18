Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Cut by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 123,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $21,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,759,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,546,370 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.8 %

MS stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,206. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $109.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.41 and a 200 day moving average of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.40%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.