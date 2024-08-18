Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Short Interest Update

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 430,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,011,936.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.14. 402,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,445. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $95.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.37.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Further Reading

