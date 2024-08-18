M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $165.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $170.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.85.

NYSE:MTB opened at $163.09 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $989,096.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,352.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,378.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,262. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $3,125,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $59,418,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,526 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

