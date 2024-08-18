Mumu the Bull Trading 17.4% Lower This Week (MUMU)

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. Mumu the Bull has a market cap of $109.75 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mumu the Bull token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mumu the Bull Token Profile

Mumu the Bull was first traded on March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull. The official website for Mumu the Bull is www.mumu.ing.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00004722 USD and is up 20.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $2,814,112.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

