MXC Self Reported Market Cap Hits $18.62 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, MXC has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a market cap of $18.62 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. The official website for MXC is www.moonchain.com. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,642,132,371.4. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00690037 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,306,574.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.