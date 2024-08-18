National Bank Financial Lowers Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) to Hold

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Exro Technologies Stock Down 13.1 %

EXROF stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a market cap of $73.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exro Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Exro Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.09% and a negative net margin of 826.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Exro Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

