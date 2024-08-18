National Bankshares Lowers Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$15.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.64.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$10.57 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.62. The company has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

