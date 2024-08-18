National Bankshares Raises Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$34.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.25.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$27.29 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$18.50 and a 1-year high of C$27.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total value of C$617,500.00. In related news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total value of C$617,500.00. Also, Senior Officer William Sutherland purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $132,034 and have sold 68,874 shares valued at $1,714,350. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

