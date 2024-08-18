Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NTZ opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Natuzzi has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $7.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

