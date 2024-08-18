NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) EVP Buys $264,425.48 in Stock

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Schoch acquired 21,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $264,425.48. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,369.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NCR Voyix Trading Up 0.5 %

VYX stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR Voyix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $216,302,000. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its position in NCR Voyix by 7.7% during the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,286,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,632,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix during the second quarter worth about $75,914,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in NCR Voyix by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,455,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after buying an additional 824,008 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,433,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VYX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

