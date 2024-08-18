Needham & Company LLC Trims Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Target Price to $20.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PYCR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.27.

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $25.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 100.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

