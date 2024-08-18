NetMind Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $81.38 Million (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $81.38 million and $10.52 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetMind Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00003598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,649,814 tokens. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 2.27304753 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $11,812,067.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

